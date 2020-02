View this post on Instagram

Nikita Pearl Waligwa was fifteen years old when she passed away after battling a brain tumour for three years. She was a child actress and starred as the lead role in the film Queen of Katwe. RIP Nikita Pearl💕 (unknown-16th February 2020) #rip #ripnikitapearl #nikitapearlwaligwa #neverforgotten #alwaysinourhearts #fucancer #kidsgetcancertoo #littleangelsinheaven