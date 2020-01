REST IN PEACE: The U.S. Department of Defense identified 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon as the two US paratroopers killed in action while in combat in Afghanistan yesterday. https://t.co/9fpRkf5QEJ pic.twitter.com/6qyFjBUzIq

— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 13, 2020