A 49-year-old Mexican national passed away Monday at an AZ hospital. The man was apprehended by USBP agents on Sunday afternoon. Medical officials determined that he had a pre-existing heart condition. Our condolences go out to his family. Full statement: https://t.co/8beW6FadaY pic.twitter.com/S2dCyboOaQ

— CBP (@CBP) October 22, 2019