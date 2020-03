Meghan Markle busca trabajo en Hollywood para regresar por todo lo alto

View this post on Instagram

Like Prince Harry, Helen Kirwan-Taylor used talking therapy to cope when her sister was murdered. But it only served to worsen her PTSD. ⁠ ⁠ ‘I was twelve when Tasha, my 14-year sister, was murdered on the grounds of her school in Virginia,’ she writes. ⁠ ⁠ ‘It wasn’t until I saw a psychotherapist many years later who suggested I talk about what happened that I started to exhibit symptoms of full-blown PTSD.’ ⁠ ⁠ Click the link in bio to read more. ⁠ ⁠ #PTSD #royals #princeharry #grief ⁠