Meet Oz Young, the first baby born on United States soil on 2020! Let’s all say CONGRATS and blessings to this little bundle of joy and his very proud parents, Tammie and Kris Young of Tamuning. His parents chose Oz's middle name to be Carlin, which is Irish Gaelic for "Little Champion". The Youngs were gifted more than $7,500 in donations from companies through Archway ("I Love Guam"), including gift baskets from the families of the first babies born in 2017 and 2019.