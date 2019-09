View this post on Instagram

Staying motivated in @fashionnovacurve Maybe I wont drop weight during pregnancy but i definitely will maintain. Here are some of the benefits from exercise during pregnancy you may experience: •Reduces backaches, constipation, bloating, and swelling •May help prevent or treat gestational diabetes •Increases your energy •Improves your mood •Improves your posture •Promotes muscle tone, strength, and endurance •Helps you sleep better •Regular activity also helps keep you fit during pregnancy and may improve your ability to cope with labor. This will make it easier for you to get back in shape after your baby is born.