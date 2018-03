Versace anuncia a sus clientes que dejará de usar pieles

“Fur? I am out of that. I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion.” – @Donatella_Versace Versace is proud to take this ethical step into the future and hopes it will inspire innovation and raise awareness. Versace will phase out all fur products from the 2019 collections onward.

