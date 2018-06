Devoted husband Des stepped in when Mona's sight deteriorated. Tap the link in our bio👆to find out more about how Des went about learning to do Mona’s make-up for her, and how Kim Kardashian’s make-up artist got involved.❤️ #makeup #makeupartist #beauty #family #instagood #inspiration #bbcnews

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Jun 4, 2018 at 3:58am PDT