‘The Rock’ anuncia nacimiento de su hija con esta tierna foto MiMundo Latina Posted 48 mins ago Dwayne Douglas Johnson, mejor conocido como ‘The Rock’ compartió una tierna fotografía sosteniendo a su pequeña recién nacida y cautivó las redes sociales. Lauren Hashian, esposa de Dwayne, dio a luz a la pequeña Tiana Gia Johnson y el actor estuvo con ella en el momento del parto. Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE A post shared by therock (@therock) on Apr 23, 2018 at 10:52am PDT ‘The Rock’ acompañó la foto con varios párrafos donde escribió la admiración que siente por su esposa y en general por todas las mujeres que han concebido un hijo: “Ver a tu hijo nacer, es algo que te cambia la vida, y el respeto y admiración por las mujeres será ilimitado”. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Ninel Conde comparte sensual video con 3 famosas La frase principal que escribió fue: “Bendecido y orgulloso de traer otra niña fuerte a este mundo”. Foto: Getty Images También añadió sentirse muy orgulloso de su hija, y a pesar de ser un hombre con muchas ocupaciones, aseguró que ser padre siempre será la primordial. The Rock demuestra que es un padre orgulloso Esta es la tercer hija del también productor, luego de Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia, quien declaró: “Tienes mi palabra, te amaré, protegeré, guiaré y haré reír por el resto de mi vida”. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Kate Middleton es mamá por tercera vez y así se llamaría su bebé La imagen a unas horas de ser compartida ya cuenta con más de 8 millones de likes y 13,8000 comentarios entre los que destacan felicitaciones y expresiones de ternura hacia la familia: “Bendiciones a toda la familia, la bebé está hermosa”; “Estoy deshecha de amor, qué palabras tan hermosas y profundas”; “Felicidades a los dos, y qué afortunada madre que tiene a alguien que demuestra su amor y brinda el apoyo que tanto necesitamos en ese momento”. Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home. Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool. #MyAnchors #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 8, 2018 at 6:55pm PST El también productor ha mostrado ser un excelente padre, y sobre todo siempre ha sabido dar a la mujer el valor que merece.