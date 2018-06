The Rivera’s have favorites!! What? Yes even in our family… mom and dad have some favorites and we all feel the pain. Parents should not have favorites!! Abel and discuss an issue we have had based on choosing a favorite child… and not being a favorite child. Join us in this discussion today’s episode of The Power Of Us. Link in Bio ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Jesus #rosierivera #selflove #selfcare #makeup #beauty #word #momlife #secrets #blogger #lifestyle #preacher #bible #church #losangeles #fashion #tuvisioncanal #rome #vatican #mexico

A post shared by Rosie Rivera / Sister Samalia™ (@rosieriveraoficial) on Jun 27, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT