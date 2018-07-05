THIS IS INSANE… Read… watch… be disturbed and then do something. And if you have the nerve and urge to post some bullshit about how the parents should have know better, how they need to come to this country legally, how these deportations were done in past administrations as well bla bla bla… do me a favor and DON’T post. Nobody that follows me with respect cares to read your comment. THIS HERE is about humanity, common decency and compassion regardless of your beliefs. If you have children or if you are a normal decent person, this should be unacceptable to you. THESE ARE KIDS. It’s not their fault. This is a crime and it’s disgusting. This administration is disgusting. Enough is enough. #Repost @georgelopez with @get_repost ・・・ Please rise ( he’s fucking two feet tall , in a civilized society this is Unimaginable @soledadobrien @ivancejatv @brownissues @kamalaharris @votolatino @aclu_nationwide how is this possible and I hate to state the obvious but it’s only Latinos who are being separated from their families #thisisamerica #Repost @rogue_1987 ・・・ USA look at what you are doing??? #Repost @undocumedia with @get_repost ・・・ Repost @IvanCejatv: 🙇🏾‍♂️🙇🏽‍♀️💔😠😡 Little kids have to be their own lawyers in immigration courts #FreeTheKids Repost @snaybelle: As the White House faces court orders to reunite families separated at the border, immigrant children as young as 3 are being ordered into court for their own deportation proceedings, according to attorneys in Texas, California and Washington, D.C. . . Requiring unaccompanied minors to go through deportation alone is not a new practice. But in the wake of the Trump administration’s controversial family separation policy, more children – including toddlers – are being affected than in the past. . . The more than 2,000 children probably will need to deal with court proceedings even as they grapple with the trauma of being taken from their parents. “We were representing a 3-year-old in court recently who had been separated from the parents. And the child – in the middle of the hearing – started climbing up on the table,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law

A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT