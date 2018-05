Rihanna luce espectacular en portada de junio de Vogue

Rihanna stars on the cover of our June issue! Tap the link in our bio for our full candid conversation with @badgalriri about body image, her new relationship status, upcoming music, @oceans8movie, and much more. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, June 2018.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 3, 2018 at 3:36am PDT