Revelan supuesto romance de Ivanka Trump con hombre casi 50 años mayor que ella (FOTOS) Agencia EFE Posted 35 mins ago El legendario productor musical Quincy Jones asegura que hace 12 años salió con Ivanka Trump, la hija del presidente de Estados Unidos, de quien le separan casi 50 años de edad. La sorprendente afirmación es una de las muchas que Jones deja en una entrevista publicada hoy por la revista Vulture, en la que repasa su prolongada carrera y numerosas anécdotas vividas con conocidas estrellas del mundo del espectáculo. Quincy Jones has a lot to say. The music legend spoke to us about the time he dated Ivanka Trump, his real feelings about #TheBeatles, the problem with modern pop, and how corrosive the entertainment industry can be: "Women and brothers — we’re both dealing with the glass ceiling." Read our full, in-depth interview with @quincydjones at the link in our bio. 📷 @aspictures A post shared by Vulture (@vulture) on Feb 7, 2018 at 9:28am PST “Yo salí con Ivanka, ¿sabes?”, dice el productor de 85 años en su respuesta a una pregunta sobre el actual presidente estadounidense. With my love. Photo Credit 📷: Joseph Kushner #latergram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:03pm PST Según Jones, la supuesta relación tuvo lugar hace 12 años, después de que el diseñador Tommy Hilfiger le dijese que Ivanka quería cenar con él. 👀😮 #QuincyJones #Wut #HellNaw #Repost @therealearthquake with @instatoolsapp ・・・ "I use to date Ivanka, you know,” the 84-year-old music mogul told Vulture. “Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf–ker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though,” Jones explained 😩💀 A post shared by D'Reil McClain (@dmagicfromtarrytown) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:31pm PST “Tenía las piernas más bonitas que he visto en mi vida. Pero el padre equivocado”, asegura el empresario musical, que tilda a Donald Trump de “megalómano” y “narcisista” y considera que es “limitado mentalmente”. Fighting for hardworking Americans is a guiding principle of this Administration. It was great to be in Pittsburgh, PA today with @realdonaldtrump to highlight how TAX CUTS will benefit American working families. #TaxReform A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:04pm PST Ganador de 28 premios Grammy, Jones es responsable de la producción del disco más vendido de la historia de la música, “Thriller”, de Michael Jackson. 35 years ago today, we released "Thriller" &…people simply didn't get it!! They had no idea what it was about & why Vincent Price was narrating the beautiful Edgar Allen Poe inspired text that worms (Rod Temperton) wrote, talking about 40,000 years of funk…And people still didn't really get it until we released the video, directed by John Landis, on MTV about a year & a half later. That's when everything really changed & it sort of became the official Halloween theme song & started a life of its own. As we've just found out the nominees for 2018, I can't help but think back to the 1984 Grammy night when we got Record of the Year for "Beat It"; Album of the Year for "Thriller"; Best Recording for Children with "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial"; & Producer of the Year (non-classical), along with nominations for Best R&B Instrumental Performance for "Billie Jean"; & Best New Rhythm & Blues Song for "P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)", the song that James Ingram & I wrote. It was truly a life changing moment & I'm grateful to have created music that (thankfully) so many of you love & cherish, with some of my best friends. I miss smelly & worms every day, but I'm proud to have had them in my life…So, congratulations to all of the 2018 nominees & don't forget…ALWAYS have humility with your creativity & grace with your success!!…xxoo (^o^)/ 📸: Sam Emerson A post shared by Quincy Jones (@quincydjones) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:17am PST Conocido por haber trabajado con muchos de los artistas más populares del siglo XX, en la entrevista habla por ejemplo de su experiencia grabando con The Beatles. “Eran los peores músicos del mundo”, asegura Jones. “Paul (McCartney) era el peor bajista que había oído. ¿Y Ringo (Starr)? Ni hablemos de ello”. Lee también: ¿Fue culpa del abrigo? El último desaire de Melania Trump a su esposo (VIDEO) Entre otras curiosidades, el productor asegura que Michael Jackson “robó” muchas partes de sus canciones de otros artistas y desvela que el cofundador de Microsoft, Paul Allen, es un gran guitarrista. Durante toda la charla, Jones habla sin tapujos sobre distintos artistas y sobre el mundo de la música actual, pero también se aventura mucho más allá de ese ámbito, asegurando por ejemplo saber quién asesinó al presidente estadounidense John F. Kennedy.