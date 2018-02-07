Quincy Jones has a lot to say. The music legend spoke to us about the time he dated Ivanka Trump, his real feelings about #TheBeatles, the problem with modern pop, and how corrosive the entertainment industry can be: "Women and brothers — we’re both dealing with the glass ceiling." Read our full, in-depth interview with @quincydjones at the link in our bio. 📷 @aspictures

A post shared by Vulture (@vulture) on Feb 7, 2018 at 9:28am PST