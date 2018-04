Khloé Kardashian y sus escandalosas relaciones sentimentales

We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamerican ribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer 💖 This photo was taken back in September and I can’t wait for you all to finally try them!! Available now on http://goodamerican.com #goodsquad #goodbody and just for the ones who say it’s photoshopped, I had to add some videos ☺️ BODY, I’m coming for you!!!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 5, 2018 at 6:15am PDT