Johnny Rivera sorprende con su evolución física (FOTO)

Johnny Rivera hermano menor de Chiquis Rivera sorprendió a propios y extraños al mostrar por las redes sociales el cambio en su apariencia física.

El más pequeño de los Rivera compartió mediante Instagram cómo es su nueva apariencia.

"Un nuevo yo, 177 libras abril 2018", escribió el menor de los hijos de Jenni Rivera en el post que generó 16 mil Likes en un día.

new me – 177lbs – april 2018

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on May 15, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Los comentarios notando la mejoría en su aspecto físico no tardaron en aparecer.

La imagen con la que Johnny Rivera sorprendió en Instagram

"Tu apariencia ha mejorado muchísimo", "te ves muy bien amigo sigue así", "todo tu esfuerzo se refleja en tu apariencia", "puedes conseguir lo que te propongas con tan solo dedicarle tiempo y esfuerzo, te ves muy bien felicidades", escribieron en la publicación.

Por otro lado no faltó quien halagara la "guapura" de este nuevo Johnny.

tony stark suit – october 2017

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on Apr 28, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

"Que guapo muchacho", "gran trabajo te ves más guapo", "estás bien guapo mi amor", "todo guapo", "que guapo te miras mijo", se puede leer en los comentarios.

Los cambios en el cuerpo de Johnny no son frutos de la coincidencia pues el joven ha agregado el ejercicio a su rutina diaria como muestra en sus redes.

when you go through traumatic shit in your life you either tend to stop eating or you begin to eat a lot. i chose the latter and i struggled with trying to eat correctly and lose weight ever since my dad passed. i'm proud to say that since last october, i've dropped 23lbs and i'm still going down. it hasn't been easy at all but if it wasn't for the great discipline and motivation from my trainer @molivate i wouldn't be where i'm at right now. it's been a hell of a journey and it's only continuing. i have never felt so confident with myself before and i can't wait to see where i'm at in another six months! btw, it's true, working out does kinda become addicting 🤟🔥

A post shared by Juan Angel (@juanangeloficial) on May 15, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT