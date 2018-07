Great day with Rep. Claudia Tenney visiting Suit-Kote, a NY-based asphalt company, to see the positive impacts of #TaxReform in Tully first-hand. Following historic #TaxCuts, Suit-Kote announced a 5% raise for ALL 800+ employees!

