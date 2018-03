Inédita foto de Selena Quintanilla junto a Luis Miguel enloquece a los fanáticos

This #TuesdayTreat will sure bring back some good old fashioned #Tejano memories. @selenaqofficial singing 'Te Amo Solo A Ti' at the Miller Outdoor Theater in 1987. The band at the time consisted of A.B. Quintanilla on the Bass, Suzette Quintanilla on the drums — which by the way, the only female drummer in the market at the time, and Ricky Vela on the keyboards. The #FDLF lineup will have something for everyone including some good tejano music! Special thanks to Mr. Quintanilla in remastering this gem! #Fiestadelaflor 2017 tickets are available at bit.ly/FDLF2017 #SimepreSelena #ClassicSelena #tt #transformationtuesday

