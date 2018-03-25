Halle Berry Stuns sorprende con impresionante pose de yoga a sus 51 años MiMundo Latina Posted 45 mins ago Halle Berry Stuns compartió una fotografía en su Instagram, en una sorprendente pose de yoga en la que aparece de cabeza. La ganadora del Oscar tiene 51 años de edad, pero eso no le impide practicar su disciplina favorita y dejarnos sorprendidos con sus posiciones de yoga. It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy 💪🏽❤️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:06am PDT Acompañando la fotografía, Halle escribió: “Hoy estoy feliz de compartir mi nueva pose de yoga, gracias a todos ustedes me inspiré y reté mi cuerpo a pararse de cabeza”. Además la actriz invitó a sus seguidores a aceptar el reto de intentar nuevas posiciones y compartirlas usando el tag #fitnessfridayhb en dicha red social. Halle Berry inspira con pose de yoga Pero no solo eso, sino que también dijo sentirse totalmente diferente desde que inició a meditar: “La meditación ayuda al hemisferio izquierdo y derecho de tu cerebro, yo me siento más creativa, puedo absorber información de manera más rápida y experimento una mejor salud emocional”. This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 2, 2018 at 1:45pm PST RELACIONADO: Eva Longoria revela la dieta que seguirá después del embarazo La inigualable actriz invitó a sus seguidores a meditar, sin importar cualquiera que sea el medio con el que quieran conectarse: “Si no has empezado a meditar, hazlo hoy, trata de encontrar 20 minutos para dedicarle, y si lo puedes hacer parte de tu rutina, serás testigo de la trasformación de tu vida”. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Feliz cumpleaños a Elton John: Celebremos con 3 de sus mejores canciones (VIDEOS) No cabe duda que Halle ha entrado de lleno al mundo de la disciplina espiritual y llenará de motivación a sus seguidores. En la instantánea la artista luce con un cuerpo delgado y envidiable, en una posición de cabeza y con un fondo natural totalmente inspirador. Los seguidores de la famosa comentaron: “Admiro tus habilidades”, “excelente consejo: abrir tu mente a algo nuevo”, “gracias por ser una inspiración para muchos y para mí”,”estás en una increíble figura, la edad es sólo un número”. ES TENDENCIA: