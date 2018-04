Conoce los detalles de la boda de Richard Gere y Alejandra Silva

Today we celebrate your day, Happy birthday to my precious one! So grateful to have you in my life, extraordinary and special human being, you have shaking my life, making me see what is really important. Undeniable! love you with all my heart. ♥️ #happybirthday #especialday #loveyou #richardgere #alejandrasilva

A post shared by Alejandra Silva (@alejandra_silva__) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT