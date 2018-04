Alex Rodríguez responde a canción ‘El Anillo’ de JLo

100. That’s the number of extraordinary people we honored tonight. It’s the number of times I say thank you every day for bringing this incredible partner, friend and role model into my life. It’s the percent she gives of herself in everything she does. For you, Jennifer, and all the others who make this imperfect world better, we can expect no less from ourselves. #Time100 @timemagazine

