#BREAKING: Photo obtained by @kolr10kozl of the man arrested at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri today. Police say man had armor & rifle when an armed off-duty firefighter detained him until police arrived. https://t.co/rQqDTM1Mtt pic.twitter.com/yzA9kUlulX

— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 9, 2019