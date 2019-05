View this post on Instagram

Why is everyone saying something about this look? I really want to know because no one says anything when other people dress like this. And people dress alot worse than this. At least she is wearing clothes and is not basically naked. For example all the Kardashians except Rob 😂, Nicki, Miley, cardi just to name a few people. And I actually think she made this look work. People get mad or have something to say about anything that jlo does, or when she gets recognized. Even when she got the video vanguard award people had something stupid to say 😩 • • • #jlo #jenniferlynnlopez #jenniferlopez #jlomusic #jlosongs #jlopez #slaylo #jlovers #jlove #jloverforever #jlobeauty #jlover #jlopez #slaylo #jennyfromtheblock #allihave #jlover #jlobeauty #jloarod #jloflawless #kingarod #kingandqueen #agelessqueen #agelessqueenjlo #amoramoramor #amor #jlosongs #jennyfromtheblock