View this post on Instagram

As many may know…. baby #4 was a huge surprise i wasn’t ready for. I knew a baby is a blessing. But when you already have it in your mind that your “done” with the having babies part of you life. When you've got used to having “big kids“ and are out of the “baby phase.“ I was genuinely excited that Jordan was potty trained. I didn’t need to carry around a diaper bag. I was ready for disney trips with big kids lol. Getting the news ”surprise!! Your birth control wasn’t effective!!” I think its a big Shock for any woman. I cried for along time. And questioned God “ like wth is happening Lord!?” But after 3 months I was able to come to peace with the shift in my life. This wasn’t expected but its happpily welcomed. I trust that God has a huge purpose for this miracle and Im excited to meet my baby. #blessed #28weeks #3rdtrimester #4thbaby #dammmmnnnnn lol