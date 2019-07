View this post on Instagram

A #transformationpost like i promised. 8 months difference, 10 inches lost all around. 3.4% body fat lost. •••••••• This journey has been far from easy. It has not only challenged my physical ability but also my emotional and mental strength. I would always judge my self because i felt i wasn’t loosing fast enough. But I had to learn That my journey is my journey and no one else’s. My tip for you. Stop comparing your progress to everyone else’s. . be patient with yourself when you fall off . And get back on it. The scale might not change. Keep going going anyway. The change doesn’t happen from 1 day to another. It’s the small constant habits that make a lasting change. •••••• I’d like to thank my trainer @wrkuout and my nutritional couch @izabelnicholas for not letting me give up. And pushing me back into focus every time!