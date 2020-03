View this post on Instagram

Today is the BIG day! My favorite brands got together to throw me the best baby shower I could dream up. Tune into my stories all day for live updates so you can be part of this very special day. Also, make sure not to miss our IG live so you can hear the heartwarming story from my co-host followed by the grand gift opening and how you can also have the chance to win all of the amazing gifts that we are receiving from these fantastic companies. IG Live Scheduled to ‪start around 1pm PST‬. . . . @kidsembrace @babyktan @bellybandit @boppycompany @buggygear @bumkinsbaby @chicco.usa @corazondevida @cotherusticchic @theashleynicolestudio @jeisyeventsandcreations @marthacreativecorner @rooted_fromthe_heart @kreativetastings @_delightfullyfrosted @kikistreats @diaynochechecrafts @goumikids @buyhappyfeet @highspeeddaddy @kangacare @karladuboishome @larktale @lulyboobaby @mamas_uncut @mikucare @ogosport @ubbiworld @viking_toys @wonderfoldwagon @thewunderscompany @jacqies_giveaway @twistedforsugar @hojoanaheim @rafilevymusic1 #babyshower #jacqierivera #babygift #babyshowergift