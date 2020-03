View this post on Instagram

The past three years are probably the hardest and most painful I’ve lived this far. My eyes filled with tears as I look back at the girl I used to be, and although I miss her at times I am proud that I was finally able to set her free. I’ve lost so much but I found the me I was destined to be. I used to feel so ashamed when people would point out how much I’ve changed but now I smile at the fact because I know that nothing ever becomes its very best by staying the same. So I encourage you To find your fight, your way out of what ever corner you are in and find whom you're destined to be. _____________________________________________________ Here's a poem from my heart to yours. “Stripped” When I stopped hiding behind the people pleasing, is when I finally found my identity. Having the courage to fight against manipulation. I won my dignity. Stripped of my comfort zone and all that made me feel safe. I gained my brave and saw my real strength. Learned from my mistakes and gained maturity. It's when I let go of my fears that is when I found my fierce. The same way the seed has to be buried in the dark ground in order to bloom and bear its fruit… I would like to thank the process of time and pain. Because now I know without the girl I use to be, I wouldn’t be on my way to meet the woman I am becoming