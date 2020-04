View this post on Instagram

As we enter the new week, let’s keep ourselves and each other safe by following CDC’s recommendation to wear a face covering when out in public to help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19. You can find instructions online to make your own cloth mask. (I made Arabella’s and she made mine — and yes, she stitched USA on it!!) Remember, while face coverings/ masks are helpful, there’s no substitute for social distancing! Let’s protect and take care of one another! 💛 #TogetherApart