What a heartbreaking day. 39 people aboard Conception on diving trip when it was engulfed in flames @ 3:30 am today near Santa Cruz Island. 5 crew members rescued, 4 decedents recovered & 4 decedents spotted on ocean floor still to be recovered. 26 people missing. #Conception pic.twitter.com/TvmJzb2koY

— SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) September 3, 2019