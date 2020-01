An incident involving a plane crash is being conducted at the Corona Airport. @coronafiredept and @coronapd are on scene.

The airport is closed

3-4 occupants in the plane

Approximately 80 gallons of fuel

Extending into vegetation pic.twitter.com/rXMUHbz4K2

