Conoce el listado completo del los ganadores de la edición 77 de los Golden Globes.

Los mejores del cine y la televisión.

Quiénes son las estrellas galardonadas en este evento anual de Los Ángeles celebrado anoche, 5 de enero.

Los ganadores de la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebró este domingo en Los Ángeles, fueron los siguientes:

CINE

– Mejor película dramática: “1917”

– Mejor película comedia o musical: “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) – Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Bts3jU6Teg — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor director: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

– Mejor actriz dramática: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Renée Zellweger – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – Judy (@JudyTheFilm). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Fj15FMbzsg — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor actor dramático: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Joker (@jokermovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MsymxEgr3v — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor actriz de comedia o musical: Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Awkwafina (@awkwafina) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – The Farewell (@thefarewell). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1uwSMxt6WJ — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor actor de comedia o musical: Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Taron Egerton – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LzfsAE1lJP — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor actriz de reparto: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Marriage Story (@MarriageStory). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m0MwxR1gXf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

– Mejor actor de reparto: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”)

RT @goldenglobes Congratulations to Brad Pitt – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Kyrgw9Jk3Y — #GoldenGlobes2020 (@Oscars2020_) January 6, 2020

– Mejor guion: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”)

Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino – Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m4fLGRPzCw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

– Mejor película en lengua extranjera (no inglesa): “Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

Parasite (South Korea) – Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

– Mejor película de animación: “Missing Link”