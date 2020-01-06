Ganadores Golden Globes: Listado completo de los ganadores de la 77 edición

Video: MH
Foto: Twitter Golden Globes Awards
Agencia EFE
Agencia EFE
Página
1 de 6
  • Conoce el listado completo del los ganadores de la edición 77 de los Golden Globes.
  • Los mejores del cine y la televisión.
  • Quiénes son las estrellas galardonadas en este evento anual de Los Ángeles celebrado anoche, 5 de enero.

Los ganadores de la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebró este domingo en Los Ángeles, fueron los siguientes:

Ganadores Golden Globes edición 77
Twitter Golden Globe Awards

CINE

– Mejor película dramática: “1917”

– Mejor película comedia o musical: “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

– Mejor director: Sam Mendes (“1917”)

– Mejor actriz dramática: Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

– Mejor actor dramático: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

– Mejor actriz de comedia o musical: Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

– Mejor actor de comedia o musical: Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

– Mejor actriz de reparto: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

– Mejor actor de reparto: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”)

– Mejor guion: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”)

– Mejor película en lengua extranjera (no inglesa): “Parasite” (Corea del Sur)

– Mejor película de animación: “Missing Link”

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Golden Globes: JLo aparece con vestido que hasta sorprende a Jomari Goyso (FOTOS)

Golden Globes: JLo aparece con vestido que hasta sorprende a Jomari Goyso (FOTOS) 

Seguir leyendo: Siguiente >

1 2 3 4 5 6

Seguir leyendo:
Siguiente >

1 2 3 4 5 6