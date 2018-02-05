#TransformationTuesday 🙌🏼 2013 vs 2017 👊🏼 NEW CHALLENGE STARTING DECEMBER 1ST ——————————————————— We are getting ready to close out 2017 & what better way than to end it with a 21 Day Challenge that ends right before Christmas! 💪🏽 Start Date: Dec. 1st End Date: Dec. 21st ——————————————————— The 21 Day Challenge Includes: ❄️Meal plan ❄️Grocery List ❄️Workout Plan (Home & Gym) ❄️1 on 1 Coaching ❄️Motivational Group Chat ❄️BONUS: Booty Workout Program . . Contact me ASAP to reserve your spot 👉🏽📲281-829-8459 📩queenbfit24@gmail.com 🌐GoHerbalife.com/betsyaa

A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:50am PST