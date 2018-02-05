Tras enterarse de la infidelidad de su esposo, hispana perdió más de 100 libras (FOTOS) MiMundo Latina Posted 10 horas ago Cuando Betsy Ayala se enteró de que su esposo le era infiel dos días antes de Navidad, no se tiró a la depresión como cualquiera en su lugar… sino que ella sacó fuerzas de quién sabe dónde y se propuso bajar más de 100 libras, recordando que su pareja además la llamaba “vaca” y “gorda” a sus espaldas. La hispana residente de Houston, Texas había ganado 262 libras de peso con el embarazo de su hija, según cuenta el sitio de noticias de Univisión. (Foto: Instagram) Había tenido problemas de depresión post parto y tras enterarse de la traición de su esposo, todo empeoró; a pesar de que la pareja intentó hacer que su matrimonio funcionara nuevamente, optaron por el divorcio. #TransformationTuesday 🙌🏼 2013 vs 2017 👊🏼 NEW CHALLENGE STARTING DECEMBER 1ST ——————————————————— We are getting ready to close out 2017 & what better way than to end it with a 21 Day Challenge that ends right before Christmas! 💪🏽 Start Date: Dec. 1st End Date: Dec. 21st ——————————————————— The 21 Day Challenge Includes: ❄️Meal plan ❄️Grocery List ❄️Workout Plan (Home & Gym) ❄️1 on 1 Coaching ❄️Motivational Group Chat ❄️BONUS: Booty Workout Program . . Contact me ASAP to reserve your spot 👉🏽📲281-829-8459 📩queenbfit24@gmail.com 🌐GoHerbalife.com/betsyaa A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:50am PST Entonces decidió ir al gimnasio seis veces a la semana, para recuperar el cuerpo que poseía antes de su embarazo, cuando pesaba 103 libras, según el periódico Daily Mail. #TransformationTuesday 👩🏻👧🏻❤️ There have been a lot of articles written about my journey claiming I changed my life out of spite or seeking revenge … FALSE ☝🏼 … I don’t believe in revenge. If you truly want to find the motivation to do something you have to search for your WHY and this picture shows exactly what my WHY is 💓 She was the reason I decided to change my life and she was what kept me going even through the most difficult time of my life. Giving up has never been a option because I know exactly who is watching and how important it is to not only tell her but show her what her mommy is made of. Every time it gets hard I think of sitting her down and telling her she’s not worth it or she’s not important enough for me to keep going. Whatever happened in my life was ultimately a result of my choices not hers and from the moments she came into my life I knew I had to be better for her. 👑🐝❤️ #momlife #love #unconditionallove #everything #princessbella #noquitters A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:04am PST Lo que sí aclara la mujer es que no se fijó esta meta para poder regresar con su ex, sino que lo hizo solamente por ella y por su hija. Insiste en que tampoco quería demostrarle de lo que podría ser capaz. Lee también: Verónica del Castillo deleita a sus fans en bikini desde Acapulco (FOTOS) Actualmente Betsy tiene un peso corporal de 159 libras y declaró al Daily Mail que se siente agradecida y considera que esta situación marcó un “volver a empezar” en su vida. #TBT Leg Day pushing #495 lbs on the leg press 💪🏼 … Push yourself to conquer something you never thought you could I promise you are capable of things you never imagined you could do. That is how your life changes … once you conquer that one thing something inside your mind just changes and you start to become limitless. The only thing is getting over the limits you put on yourself to begin with…. @manuelfit_2384 ❤️ thank u for pushing me beyond my limits 😘 #ily —————————————– #21dayshakechallenge #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #relentless #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #momswholift #fitspo #weightloss #transformation #fueledbyherbalife #boss #mommymakeover #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #Herbalife #herbalife24 A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:45pm PST Ayala tiene 32 años y es ahora una madre que está separada de su esposo en buenos términos, dijo al diario. You are precious in every way, the sunshine in my day, the joy in my soul and the love of my life ❤️ #princessbella 👑🐝 —————————————— #loml 💕 #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #relentless #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #momswholift #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #transformation #body afterbaby #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #boss #mommymakeover #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #Herbalife #herbalife24 A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT Lo que ahora espera Betsy es que su hija de cuatro años aprenda sobre el valor de la perseverancia, y cómo la adversidad es lo que nos hace más fuertes que nunca. #TransformationTuesday 🙌🏼 #FitQueenArmy RESULTS 👊🏼 NEW CHALLENGE STARTING DECEMBER 1ST ——————————————————— We are getting ready to close out 2017 & what better way than to end it with a 21 Day Challenge that ends right before Christmas! 💪🏽 Start Date: Dec. 1st End Date: Dec. 21st ——————————————————— The 21 Day Challenge Includes: ❄️Meal plan ❄️Grocery List ❄️Workout Plan (Home & Gym) ❄️1 on 1 Coaching ❄️Motivational Group Chat ❄️BONUS: Booty Workout Program . . Contact me ASAP to reserve your spot 👉🏽📲281-829-8459 📩queenbfit24@gmail.com 🌐GoHerbalife.com/betsyaa A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:42pm PST “Me tomó tiempo perdonar, entiendo que lo que mi esposo dijo, era en relación a él y no a mí. Esta experiencia me ha ayudado a entender todo esto”, indicó Ayala. I’m usually in all black but decided to give this red thing a try ❤️ Happy Saturday my loves let’s go make some stories for Monday shall we? 👑🐝❤️💋 —————————————— #queenb #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #relentless #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #momswholift #fitness #fitspo #weightloss #transformation #body afterbaby #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #boss #mommymakeover #weightlosstransformation #beforeandafter #Herbalife #herbalife24 A post shared by Betsy Ayala (@queen_b_b) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT