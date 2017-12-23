Modelo latina superó un severo brote de acné y comparte su secreto

Según a la Academia Americana de Dermatología (AAD), el acné es una de las condiciones de la piel más comunes en los Estados Unidos, que afecta a unos 50 millones de personas anualmente.

Ya sea por efecto de las hormonas o las bacterias, los tratamientos para el acné pueden ser abrumadores y extenuantes. Sin embargo, recientemente una modelo la tina, Brianna López, se volvió una sensación viral cuando compartió un increíble “antes y después” de su piel para documentar como acabó con un brote severo de acné en solo pocos días.

Después de contar su experiencia, la modelo basada en Los Ángeles recibió más de 10 mil “me gusta” y sus seguidores le rogaban compartir su rutina de cuidado de la piel.

La descendiente de mexicanos y puertorriqueños, mostró seis simples pasos que cualquiera puede aplicar a su rutina de belleza.

1. Limpia tu rostro con aceite de jojoba y retíratelo con una toalla con agua caliente.

2. Prepara una mascarilla de miel con cúrcuma y canela.

3. Usa una mascarilla de azufre y Bentonita.

4. Hidrata la piel con el Shea Terra orgánico y aceite de lavanda.

5. Durante la noche unta en los brotes manteca de karité cruda y el úsala como bloqueador solar durante el día.

6. El último paso contiene hierbas para mantener la piel bajo control (por favor, haz una investigación sobre las hierbas antes de tomarlas).

“Solo lavo mi cara los días que uso maquillaje. Creo que mucha gente está confundida y cree que hago mi rutina todos los días. Pero en realidad, no he lavado mi cara desde hace 5 días porque no he tenido la necesidad y mi piel no se ha brotado. Además, mi acné es interno. Entonces, las personas tienen que limpiarse de adentro hacía afuera. Comer mejor y asegurarse que sus órganos estén funcionando apropiadamente”, contó la joven a Latina.com.