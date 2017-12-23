Modelo latina superó un severo brote de acné y comparte su secreto MiMundo Latina Posted 8 horas ago Según a la Academia Americana de Dermatología (AAD), el acné es una de las condiciones de la piel más comunes en los Estados Unidos, que afecta a unos 50 millones de personas anualmente. Ya sea por efecto de las hormonas o las bacterias, los tratamientos para el acné pueden ser abrumadores y extenuantes. Sin embargo, recientemente una modelo la tina, Brianna López, se volvió una sensación viral cuando compartió un increíble “antes y después” de su piel para documentar como acabó con un brote severo de acné en solo pocos días. {{ok editing this really quick cus I think people think I do this every day. I only reaaply moisturizer and sunblock in the mornings and do the oil cleansing and mask at night IF I had on makeup that day. If I didn’t wear makeup I would just leave my face alone all the time}} I feel really dumb cus I wanted to make a video but Instagram wouldn’t upload it. So I’m Just gonna show u guys picks. 1) i double cleanse with jojoba oil and wipe it off with a hot wash rag 2) i usually do a honey mask mixed with turmeric and cinnamon 3) i have two other masks that I like to use , sulfur mask and bentonit clay mask, but the honey one is my fave 4) I’ll moisturize with the shea terra organics perfecting serum and doterra lavender oil 5) at night i’ll spot treat with raw shea butter 5) I use the raw elements sunblock pretty much everyday 6) the last slide is the herbs I took to get my skin under control (please do your research on herbs before you take them(ill put a link in my bio for a video about herbs that really helped me) I only do all these steps if I had make up that day. So if I don’t wear make up for a few days in a row, I just re-apply the two oils and some sunblock in the morning. I think that’s pretty much it. I’m also pescatarian so I don’t eat mammal meat but I eat fish. My diet is decent( I’m studying to be a nutritionist) this is what worked for me. I’m not saying that everyone has to do this to have decent skin. Commercial products may work for some people. But it didn’t for me. Just made things worse. My skin still isn’t “perfect”. I’m gonna go through the comments on the other posts and go through the DMs to answer everyone one but there is a lot so bare with me. Feel free to ask more questions here if you need to. Hope this help some people.❤️ ( also just adding this in, if you don’t wear make up, then I would suggest just leaving your skin completely alone. Look up the caveman regimen) Una publicación compartida de Brianna Lopez (@briannagabrielaa) el Dic 11, 2017 at 5:34 PST Después de contar su experiencia, la modelo basada en Los Ángeles recibió más de 10 mil “me gusta” y sus seguidores le rogaban compartir su rutina de cuidado de la piel. La descendiente de mexicanos y puertorriqueños, mostró seis simples pasos que cualquiera puede aplicar a su rutina de belleza. 1. Limpia tu rostro con aceite de jojoba y retíratelo con una toalla con agua caliente. 2. Prepara una mascarilla de miel con cúrcuma y canela. 3. Usa una mascarilla de azufre y Bentonita. 4. Hidrata la piel con el Shea Terra orgánico y aceite de lavanda. 5. Durante la noche unta en los brotes manteca de karité cruda y el úsala como bloqueador solar durante el día. 6. El último paso contiene hierbas para mantener la piel bajo control (por favor, haz una investigación sobre las hierbas antes de tomarlas). “Solo lavo mi cara los días que uso maquillaje. Creo que mucha gente está confundida y cree que hago mi rutina todos los días. Pero en realidad, no he lavado mi cara desde hace 5 días porque no he tenido la necesidad y mi piel no se ha brotado. Además, mi acné es interno. Entonces, las personas tienen que limpiarse de adentro hacía afuera. Comer mejor y asegurarse que sus órganos estén funcionando apropiadamente”, contó la joven a Latina.com. Lee también: ¿Deberías tomar antibióticos para el acné?