La fiebre del Superbowl hasta en las uñas (FOTOS)
Chicas, seamos honestas. Tal vez no conocemos todos los aspectos y la terminología que viene con el deporte pero eso no desacredita nuestra pasión por el futbol americano. Y con la llegada del Superbowl, unas mujeres encontraron una manera muy creativa para demostrar su entusiasmo.
Están las fanáticas de los Falcons de Atlanta…
When it’s #FalconsFriday so you have to be extra af ???????????? shoutout to @anith_lim ???????? #RiseUp #SuperBowlNails #AtlantaFalcons
las que le van al rojo y azúl de los Patriots…
y las que prefieren no decirlo.
Nails by Mindy! #superbowl2017 #superbowlnails #footballnails #patriots #patriotnails #falcons #falconsnation #falconnails
El rojo y negro inundó las redes sociales.
????HAPPY SUPER BOWL SUNDAY???? My team isn’t in it this year, so it’s more like WEAR FAT PANTS & EAT EVERYTHING SUNDAY ????Still, I wanted to get into the spirit of the day with my mani. Here is my tribute to the Atlanta Falcons. I’m rooting for them today. ????????#nails #superbowlnails #nailart #nailswag #naildesigns #nailstagram #nailstamping #nailsofinstagram #nailartaddict #nailartjunkie #instanails #notd #superbowl #sb51 #atl #atlantafalcons #atlanta #atlantafalconsnails #football #sports
It burns but I will cheer Atlanta on today after thoroughly decimating my @packers. Good luck @atlantafalcons #falconsfanforaday #superbowl #superbowlnails #falconsnails #atlantafalcons #bhbnails #bhbnflchallenge2017 #bhbthreadlynails #notd #nails #nailstagram #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #mani #manioftheday #footballnails #nfl #bhbnflchallenge
My mommy’s nails all hand painted. #NailsByTeketa #ilovenails #passionfornails #nails2inspire #share #falconnails #atlfalcons #nails #nailsoftheday #georgia #georgianails #atlanta #superbowlnails #falconsriseup #riseup #football #art #artist @atlantafalcons #blackandred #ilovemyclients #Ilovenails #nailsoftheweek
Pero la creatividad de las fans de los Patriots no quedó atrás.
Are you ready for the big game??? Show your team colors off in style! I still have a couple of spots available tomorrow! 407.228.1178 #superbowlnails #TomBrady #freeTomBrady #TB12 #GOAT @tombrady #patsnation #patsnails #football #footballnails #orlandonails #orlandonailsalon #naturalnails #shellac @cndworld #flyingelvis #GoPats!!! #nailart #nails #manicureonpoint #SuperBowlLI #patriots #patriotspride #newenglandpatriots #newengland #newenglander #mainah #wilson @eclipssalonandspa
¿Te animarías a hacértelas así?
