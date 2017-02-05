 
 Live Blog is on?:

La fiebre del Superbowl hasta en las uñas (FOTOS)

Instagram/beautymob_com y @courtannhans
Rita ‘La Fashionista’
Rita ‘La Fashionista’
Latest from Rita ‘La Fashionista’

Chicas, seamos honestas. Tal vez no conocemos todos los aspectos y la terminología que viene con el deporte pero eso no desacredita nuestra pasión por el futbol americano. Y con la llegada del Superbowl, unas mujeres encontraron una manera muy creativa para demostrar su entusiasmo.

Están las fanáticas de los Falcons de Atlanta…

When it’s #FalconsFriday so you have to be extra af ???????????? shoutout to @anith_lim ???????? #RiseUp #SuperBowlNails #AtlantaFalcons

A video posted by Yvonne Meron Locke (@yvonne_locke) on

las que le van al rojo y azúl de los Patriots…

 

y las que prefieren no decirlo.

 

 

El rojo y negro inundó las redes sociales. 

Pero la creatividad de las fans de los Patriots no quedó atrás.

¿Te animarías a hacértelas así?

 

Si te gustó esta nota, danos ‘me gusta’ en Facebook para más consejos de belleza, maquillaje, peinados, tutoriales, remedios caseros ¡y mucho más!

 facebook-promo-fashion

¡Sé el primero en bajar el app de MundoHispánico!

Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Recent

View All

Popular

View All