Hombre defiende la figura de su esposa y se gana el respeto de miles

La forma en que Robbie Tripp defendió a su esposa le está dando la vuelta al mundo. Y es que cuando todo mundo se burlaba de su esposa y la llamaba "gorda", este joven activista y escritor dejó claro lo que piensa de ella y de su curvilíneo cuerpo. Tripp decidió con una publicación en la red social Instagram ponerle fin a las burlas de su esposa Sarah con un mensaje que ha enamorado a muchos y a muchas. "Amo a esta mujer y su curvilíneo cuerpo", inicia su clara y firme publicación, junto a una fotografía con su esposa a la que describe como "el amor de su vida". || I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT En su profundo mensaje Robbie explicó que desde pequeño se sintió atraído por las chicas de "talla grande", algo que le causó la burla de sus compañeros e incluso amigos y familiares. "A medida que me iba convirtiendo en hombre comencé a educarme en temas de como el feminismo y cómo lo medios marginan a la mujer al representarla en un estándar muy estrecho y especifico de la belleza. Me di cuenta que muchos hombres creyeron esa mentira", agregó en su publicación. Robbie dice que no hay nada más sexy que Sarah, su esposa, a quien describió con "gran trasero, y lindos rollos". "Una mujer real no es una actriz porno o un bikini en un maniquí o un personaje de película", detalló Robbie y resaltó que "ser sexy es ser seguro de ti mismo, no importa si eres alto, bajo, o de talla grande". "Te amo mi Sarah", finalizó su romántico mensaje, con el cuál no solo puso alto a las burlas de sus amigos, sino además se ha ganado el respeto de miles. || I love you deeper than the ocean, higher than the stars, always and forever, until the sun burns out and then for eternity after. Whatever comes next after this life, I'll still be by your side, holding your hand, loving you with everything I am. || A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT || The love of my life. 💛 So nice being with our Tripp family for the weekend, soaking up the sun and relaxing with those we love most. Yesterday we partied on the lake all day and then woke up this morning to battle it out on the pickleball courts. Tonight is the family talent show where Sarah and I will be unleashing our exclusive choreographed dance haha. Stay tuned to our IG stories to watch all the fun this weekend! || #TeamTripp A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:36am PDT || Headlines. || #TeamTripp A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT