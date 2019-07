A friend, Esteban Guzman sent me this video of a racist white woman harassing him while out working with his mom.

"Why do you hate us?"

"Because you're Mexicans."

"We are honest people right here!"

"Haha..yeah.. rapists & animals."

Trump supporters always reveal themselves 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QugqilTSPZ

— therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018