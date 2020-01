Less than 24 hours before Kobe Bryant's death, this Fresno traveling team of 10-year-old boys got the chance to take a picture with the NBA legend.

"To have that interaction and then him gone the next day," said Demetrius Porter. "It just crushed the kid's heart." @0Ebo2 pic.twitter.com/TRc1Ji92CT

— Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) January 27, 2020