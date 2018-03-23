Tragedia en set de grabación de nueva película de Bruce Willis y Edward Norton (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 47 mins ago Un bombero de la ciudad de Nueva York murió la noche del jueves mientras combatía un incendio en el set de la nueva película de Bruce Willis y Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn. Michael R. Davidson, un padre de cuatro hijos de 37 años, resultó gravemente herido en el incendio que estalló en el sótano de un edificio residencial desocupado designado como uno de los sets de la película. Take a good look at this man , His name is Michael Davidson he was 37 years and served 15 years of his life with the FDNY He lost his life battling a 5 alarm fire in Harlem leaving behind 4 kids and a wife . My heart goes out to his family and friends , Thank you for your service Michael you are a Hero! #thebravest #fdny #firefighter #hero #MICHAELDAVIDSON A post shared by @ venomved on Mar 23, 2018 at 3:43am PDT Lee también Ultra Music Festival: 5 Cosas que debes saber del festival este fin de semana en Miami En una publicación en su página de Facebook la madrugada del viernes, los oficiales de FDNY aseguraron que Davidson, que era miembro de Engine Company 69, fue rápidamente “transportado a un Hospital de Harlem donde falleció por sus heridas”. En un comunicado emitido a ET por los productores de Motherless Brooklyn y Edward Norton, que también escribió y protagoniza junto a Bruce Willis, Bobby Cannavale, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe y Leslie Mann, se asegura que la producción estaba a punto de terminar y decenas de personas estuvieron presentes cuando el fuego estalló alrededor de las 11 pm. Rattled by the sad news that a firefighter died battling a blaze on the Motherless Brooklyn set last night. The film crew has been shooting in and around the old St. Nick's Pub space on St. Nicholas Avenue for the last few weeks. Here's a picture of the set from March 12. A post shared by thecuriousuptowner (@thecuriousuptowner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:39am PDT Lee también Garret Hedlund, el nuevo romance de Angelina Jolie. “Nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia de Michael R. Davidson”, decía el comunicado. “Esta noche se produjo un incendio en el edificio donde estábamos filmando nuestra película. Nuestra producción estaba hacia el final de nuestra jornada laboral y teníamos a docenas de personas trabajando en el lugar, cuando nuestro equipo notó que entraba humo a nuestro set y a otras partes del edificio desde abajo de nosotros “. La declaración continuó, indicando que la producción “alertó de inmediato al departamento de bomberos y comenzó a alertar a los residentes del edificio”, mientras evacuaba al elenco y al equipo. 🚨Firefighter Dies On Set Of Edward Norton Film Motherless Brooklyn🚨 – Tragic news today from New York after a firefighter died while battling a blaze that broke out on the set of Edward Norton’s film, Motherless Brooklyn, based on a Jonathan Lethem novel. The movie, starring and directed by Norton and also featuring Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin, had been using an unoccupied building in Harlem as one of the sets for the film. Reports have surfaced that the fire began in the basement of the unoccupied building late Thursday night. While no filming was being done inside the building at the time, scenes were apparently being shot outside. NYFD firefighters quickly reacted to the scene. Sadly, Michael Davidson of Harlem’s Engine Company 69 was killed after reportedly being separated from other firefighters as he was trying to combat the flames. The New York Post states that Davidson, a father of four young children, had gotten separated from his fellow firefighters and was unconscious when they discovered him after a mayday call was placed. It also stated that two other firefighters were hospitalized with serious burns, although not considered life threatening. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro spoke about the incident to reporters: “They went down the stairs to fight the fire with Davidson as nozzleman. The fire was too heavy. They were forced to retreat and as they backed out, he (Davidson) got separated from the rest of the unit. He was found unconscious on the floor and despite the best efforts of the FDNY and EMTs, they were unable to revive him.” In an announcement about the death on their Facebook page, The New York City Fire Department wrote that Davidson had been cited four times for bravery in his 15 year career with the department. #edwardnorton #brucewillis #williemdafoe #alecbaldwin #motherlessbrooklyn #firefighter #michaelrdavidson#rip #company69 #harlemsengine #nyfd🚒 A post shared by B_M_B-MovieNews (@b_m_bmovienews) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:02am PDT “Para nuestro gran pesar, ahora sabemos que un bombero de Nueva York perdió la vida luchando contra las llamas que crecieron, y nuestros corazones duelen en solidaridad con su familia”, dijeron. “Los bomberos de Nueva York son realmente los más valientes del mundo. Observamos de primera mano con asombro cómo cargaban en el humo para asegurarse de que todos salieran a la intemperie y luego lucharon para contener el incendio y evitar que se propague, poniendo sus vidas en peligro como lo hacen todos los días. El FDNY son superhéroes de la vida real y tienen nuestra ilimitada admiración y gratitud “. Según The New York Times, aún no se ha determinado cómo comenzó el incendio. Los oficiales y el comisionado de bomberos de NYC Daniel A. Nigro declararon que Engine Company 69 fue el primer departamento de bomberos en la escena, y Davidson estaba de alguna manera separado de otros bomberos cuando el fuego se intensificó, forzándolos a retirarse del edificio. Las llamas subieron rápidamente por el edificio y se las vio subir por el techo. La estructura desocupada de Harlem se construyó hace casi 100 años y fue la ubicación del legendario St. Nick’s Pub, que se cerró en 2011. A Davidson deja a su esposa Eileen y sus cuatro hijos que tienen 1, 3, 6 y 7 años, según un tweet del concejal de la ciudad de Nueva York, Mark D. Levine. Con el trasfondo de la década de 1950 en Nueva York, Motherless Brooklyn sigue la historia de Lionel Essrog, un solitario detective privado afligido con el Síndrome de Tourette, mientras se aventura a resolver el asesinato de su mentor y único amigo, Frank Minna. Bruce Willis es protagonista y Edward Norton aparece como productor, escritor y actor en el filme.