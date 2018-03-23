Tragedia en set de grabación de nueva película de Bruce Willis y Edward Norton (FOTOS)

Take a good look at this man , His name is Michael Davidson he was 37 years and served 15 years of his life with the FDNY He lost his life battling a 5 alarm fire in Harlem leaving behind 4 kids and a wife . My heart goes out to his family and friends , Thank you for your service Michael you are a Hero! #thebravest #fdny #firefighter #hero #MICHAELDAVIDSON

