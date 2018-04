11 days til Reputation Stadium Tour 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 First 3 shows will be Glendale AZ (May 8) then 2 in Santa Clara CA (May 11 and 12)!!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 27, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT