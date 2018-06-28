A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well… saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself… "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:24am PST