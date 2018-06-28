Sam Smith admite estar “pasando por problemas” tras poner fin a su relación con Brandon Flynn (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 56 mins ago En medio de rumores de haber puesto fin a su relación amorosa con el actor Brandon Flynn, Sam Smith confesó estar “pasando por problemas” durante el concierto que brindó en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn en la noche del miércoles 27 de junio. “Sé que todo el mundo aquí está pasando por algunos problemas. Sé que también estoy pasando por unos y esta noche quiero que dejemos todas nuestras preocupaciones y penas a un lado para divertirnos. Vamos a cantar tan fuerte como podamos”, fueron las palabras de Smith antes de iniciar su espectáculo en el importante recinto. The Sun fue el medio de comunicación que reportó en exclusiva la abrupta separación de la estrella de ’13 Reasons Why’ y el talentoso cantante tras meses juntos. A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well… saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself… "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!” A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:24am PST Lee también: Scarlett Johansson desmiente rumores de casting para ser novia de Tom Cruise De acuerdo con E! News, la separación de los artistas es un hecho tras ser vistos juntos por última vez hace menos de dos semanas mientras disfrutaban de un día de compras en Beverly Hills. Un indicio de que la relación llegó a su fin es que Sam dejó de seguir a Brandon en su cuenta oficial en Instagram y eliminó todas sus fotografías juntos. Por su parte, Flynn aún sigue a su ex pareja en la red social y mantiene las fotografías en las que aparecen juntos en los momentos que compartieron durante los nueves meses que duró el romance. La pareja estaban juntos desde el lanzamiento del segundo álbum musical de Smith, ‘The Thrill of it All’ en noviembre del año 2017. De acuerdo con una fuente de The Sun: “Sam y Brand tuvieron un verdadero romance. Ellos realmente se enamoraron, pero ambos están demasiado ocupados con sus carreras y por desgracia las cosas no funcionaron”. He’s in a different time zone and it’s hit his birthday! Just finishing his European leg of his tour, at 26 he’s accomplished so much. He’s an angel! He makes me so fucking happy and I hope everyone goes and shares all the birthday love, it ain’t easy getting old but he’s doing it with grace 😆 thank you for everything, Samuel! Happy 26, here’s to another amazing year of life! A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on May 18, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT Lee también: Pete Davidson se tatúa en honor a Ariana Grande