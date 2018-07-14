Ryan Seacrest y Camila Cabello visitan Hospital Infantil (FOTO Y VIDEO) MiMundoFAN Posted 32 mins ago Los talentosos Ryan Seacrest y Camila Cabello realizaron una visita al Hospital Infantil de Filadelfia para compartir con los niños que se encuentran recluidos en sus instalaciones. La cantante y el presentador de televisión quedaron sorprendidos al ser recibidos con tanta emoción por parte de los jóvenes pacientes durante la visita especial que fue organizada por la Fundación Ryan Seacrest. Cabello se mostró muy receptiva con sus fanáticos al momento de realizar la visita con Seacrest y su fundación, la cantante de raíces latinas se encontraba de visita en Filadelfia para abrir el concierto de la cantante Taylor Swift en la ciudad. La intérprete de ‘Havana’ cantó una sorprendente versión de su exitoso tema musical durante la entrevista con Seacrest en el estudio de su programa de radio que estaba transmitiendo completamente en vivo desde las instalaciones del centro de salud. SURPRISE! The one and only @camila_cabello surprised the kids at @childrensphila and even serenaded them with an a cappella version of “Havana!” A post shared by Ryan Seacrest Foundation (@ryanfoundation) on Jul 13, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT Lee también: Scarlett Johansson abandona proyecto cinematográfico “La Fundación Ryan Seacrest hace algo hermoso por los niños del Hospital Infantil de Filadelfia. Los niños que reciben tratamiento en el hospital llegan a ser ellos mismos, expresan sus sueños y voces”, aseguró Camila a través de una serie de fotografías de su visita que dio a conocer en su cuenta oficial en Instagram. Ryan Screast lanzó su organización sin fines de lucro en el año 2010 y desde entonces ha estado muy involucrado con causas sociales en diversos hospitales de los Estados Unidos. Desde donaciones a familias que no pueden cubrir los tratamientos de sus hijos hasta estudios de recreación para que los pequeños puedan desarrollar sus talentos artísticos mientras se encuentran recluidos en los centros de salud. Personalidades como Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes y Britney Spears han realizado apariciones sorpresas en hospitales de los Estados Unidos con la Fundación Ryan Seacrest. the Ryan Seacrest foundation does a beautiful thing for the kids in Philly's Children's Hospital. kids that are being treated at the hospital get to be themselves, express their dreams and voices, and have something fun to look forward to so they don't feel defined by what's going on in their lives at this moment, by taking care of their hearts as well as their bodies and having activities, positive music, games, and competitions in the Ryan Seacrest studio downstairs- seeing their smiles, their spirit, and their positivity only makes it clearer to me that the most valuable lessons we can learn come from kids, today I heard a conversation between parents of a little girl at the hospital and @ryanseacrest , the parents told him how much the foundation helped their child – instead of talking about doctors and treatments, she was talking about how excited she was for the next karaoke competition at the studio downstairs- so thankful for foundations like these that make lives so much better, so thankful for kids like these – with so much talent, spunk, knowledge, and spirit in spite of their everyday battles – thank you @ryanseacrest @ryanfoundation for having me A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jul 13, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT Lee también: Kristen Bell arremete en contra de las políticas de Trump