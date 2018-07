The Secret Is Out! Everyone is welcome to day 2 of the Secrets Conference Tomorrow at 9:30am @rtlachurch #secrets #metoo #yotecreo #secretsout —————————————————— #Jesus #rosierivera #selflove #selfcare #makeup #beauty #word #momlife #secrets #blogger #lifestyle #preacher #bible #church #losangeles #fashion

A post shared by Rosie Rivera / Sister Samalia™ (@rosieriveraoficial) on Jun 8, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT