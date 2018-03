You Identity isn鈥檛 given to you by your situation or circumstances. You identity comes from God. We can become blinded at times by the overwhelming circumstances but know that God had a plan for you before you were even in your mother鈥檚 womb. #truth #wordsofwisdom #jesus #thankyoujesus

A post shared by Rosie Rivera / Sister Samalia (@rosieriveraoficial) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:02pm PDT