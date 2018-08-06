Robert Redford se retira de manera oficial de la actuación (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 34 mins ago Robert Redford sorprendió a todos al anunciar de manera exclusiva en una entrevista con Entertainment Weekly que se retiraba oficialmente de la actuación. Hace dos años, Redford anunció por primera vez sus planes de dejar la actuación después de terminar sus últimas dos películas en producción: ‘Our Souls at Night’ en el año 2017 y ‘The Olds Man & The Gun’ que se estrenará en el mes de septiembre. “Me estoy cansando de actuar, soy una persona impaciente. Para mí es difícil sentarme y esperar entre tomas”, puntualizó el actor estadounidense en su momento. #RobertRedford is retiring from acting. In an exclusive interview with EW, the 81-year-old actor confirmed that his forthcoming movie 'The Old Man & The Gun' is the last film in which he’ll act. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21," Redford told us. Redford kicked off his acting career in TV and film in 1960, nearly 60 years ago. Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Aug 6, 2018 at 3:15am PDT Lee también: Mascota de Kendall Jenner es acusada de morder a una niña La estrella expresó en entrevista con Entertainment Weekly: “Nunca digas nunca, pero he llegado a la conclusión de que esta será mi última vez en lo que a la actuación se refiere. Me encaminaré hacia la jubilación después de esto, porque lo he estado haciendo desde que tenía 21 años. He pensado que ya es suficiente. ¿Y por qué no marcharme con una película muy optimista y positiva?”. Al momento de ser cuestionado sobre si continuará dirigiendo largometrajes, Redford confesó: “Ya veremos sobre eso”. ‘The Olds Man & The Gun’ es oficialmente el último trabajo en la actuación del veterano actor y se estrenará en el marco del Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto. El proyecto cinematográfico promete liderar las principales taquillas a nivel mundial y es protagonizado por Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Sissy Spacek y Tom Waits. Robert redford #oldhollywood #robertredford A post shared by hollywoods actors photos (@hollywoodactorsphotos) on Jun 7, 2018 at 2:54am PDT Lee también: Equipo de Demi Lovato crea estrategia para alejar a personas tóxicas Redford inició su carrera como actor en la década de 1960, protagonizando grandes películas como: ‘All Is Lost’, ‘All the President’s Men’, ‘Barefoot in the Park’, ‘Butch Cassidy y Sundance Kid’, ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘The Horse Whisperer’, ‘Indecent Proposal’, ‘The Natural’, ‘Out de Africa’, ‘Pete’s Dragon’, ‘A River Runs Through It’, ‘Spy Game’, ‘The Sting’, ‘Three Days of the Condor’, ‘Up Close’ y ‘Personal and The We Were’.