#RobertRedford is retiring from acting. In an exclusive interview with EW, the 81-year-old actor confirmed that his forthcoming movie 'The Old Man & The Gun' is the last film in which he’ll act. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21," Redford told us. Redford kicked off his acting career in TV and film in 1960, nearly 60 years ago. Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

