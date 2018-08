New couple alert? 👀 Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse had a PDA-filled night out in London. If you're still #TeamEdward and want the details, you know where to go. (To the link in bio, if you actually don't know.) (📷: BACKGRID)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT