‘Rick and Morty’ regrersa con 70 episodios más

Los fanáticos de la serie animada de comedia de ciencia ficción 'Rick and Morty' pueden estar tranquilos. El cocreador de la serie, Justin Roiland, publicó el jueves en Instagram que 70 episodios más han sido aprobados para la programación nocturna de Cartoon Swim Adult Swim. Sus primeras tres temporadas tuvieron 31 episodios. La serie, que se estrenó en 2013, sigue al científico loco Rick Sanchez y su nieto Morty Smith. Fue la comedia televisiva más importante entre la generación del milenio en 2017 y disfruta del éxito digital, de transmisión en vivo, de los juegos y el comercio minorista. The 70 new episodes of "Rick and Morty" that Adult Swim has ordered is more than double the 31 that have aired in its 3 seasons on TV https://t.co/Req2EVsAqZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 11, 2018 Para celebrar la renovación, la tienda pop-up "Rickmobile" lanzará una gira nacional en Atlanta el 17 de mayo. Pero 'Rick and Morty' no son las únicas series que regresan, los productores ya publicaron la lista de muchos programas que seguro estabas esperando. Aquí la lista de programas renovados. Rick and Morty y shows renovados "The 100" "48 Hours" "60 Minutes" "9-1-1" "The $100,000 Pyramid" "Alexa & Katie" "Alone Together" "The Amazing Race" "American Dad" "American Idol" "American Horror Story" "American Ninja Warrior" "American Vandal" "America's Funniest Videos" "America's Got Talent" "Andi Mack" "Angie Tribeca" "Animal Kingdom" "Archer" "A Series of Unfortunate Events" "At Home with Amy Sedaris" "A.P. Bio" "Arrow" "The Bachelor" "Ballers" "Barry" "Berlin Station" "Better Things" "The Big Bang Theory" "Big Brother" "Big Mouth" "Billions" "Black Lightning" "Black Mirror" "Blindspot" "Blue Bloods" "Bob's Burgers" "Bosch" "Broad City" "Brockmire" "Bull" "Carpool Karaoke" "Casual" "Celebrity Family Feud" "The Chi" "Chicago Fire" "Chicago Med" "Chicago P.D." "Child Support" "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" "Curb Your Enthusiasm" "Dancing With the Stars" "Days of Our Lives" "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" "Drunk History" "Dynasty" "Ellen's Game of Games" "Empire" "Family Guy" "Fear the Walking Dead" "The Flash" "Fleabag" "The Four" "Fuller House" "The Gifted" "The Goldbergs" "The Gong Show" "The Good Doctor" "The Good Fight" "Good Girls" "The Good Place" "Grace and Frankie" "The Great American Baking Show" "Grey's Anatomy" "Grown-ish" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Hawaii Five-O" "Hell's Kitchen" "Hollywood Game Night" "Insecure" "Jane the Virgin" "Jessica Jones" "Killing Eve" "Law & Order: SVU" "MacGyver" "Madam Secretary" "The Magicians" "Masters of Illusion" "Marlon" "Match Game" "Midnight, Texas" "Mindhunter" "Modern Family" "Mom" "Narcos" "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" "NCIS: New Orleans" "One Day at a Time" "Orange is the New Black" "The Orville" "Outlander" "Power" "The Price is Right" "The Punisher" "Queen Sugar" "Ransom" "Ray Donovan" "The Resident" "Rick and Morty"