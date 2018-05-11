‘Rick and Morty’ regrersa con 70 episodios más

Los fanáticos de la serie animada de comedia de ciencia ficción ‘Rick and Morty’ pueden estar tranquilos.

El cocreador de la serie, Justin Roiland, publicó el jueves en Instagram que 70 episodios más han sido aprobados para la programación nocturna de Cartoon Swim Adult Swim. Sus primeras tres temporadas tuvieron 31 episodios.

La serie, que se estrenó en 2013, sigue al científico loco Rick Sanchez y su nieto Morty Smith. Fue la comedia televisiva más importante entre la generación del milenio en 2017 y disfruta del éxito digital, de transmisión en vivo, de los juegos y el comercio minorista.

