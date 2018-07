This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen for the @queensyoungleaders at Buckingham Palace. The award recognises and celebrates inspiring young people from across the Commonwealth who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives. The Duke made a short speech before The Queen presented the Awards, where he said: “You are the hope and optimism the world needs and we will all do everything that we can to support you in it.” Find out more at @TheRoyalFamily.

