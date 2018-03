Leo has a new girlfriend and she's a brunette Argentinian model. On Wednesday (March 27) he walked arm-in-arm with @camimorrone after a breakfast date in West Hollywood. The couple weren't afraid of putting on PDA, as she kissed his shoulder before heading into the restaurant ❤ #leonardodicaprio #camilamorrone

A post shared by leoandhismodels (@leoandhismodels) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT