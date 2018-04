FIRST NAMES REVEALED FOR ROBERT SMITH'S MELTDOWN FESTIVAL 06/03/18 Posted by CURE:ROBERT #robertsmith #smith #Thecure #Deftones #TheLibertines #ManicStreet #Preachers #Mogwai #MyBloodyValentine #NineInchNails #Placebo #ThePsychedelicFurs #65daysofstatic #Alcest #TheAnchoress #KristinHersh #KathrynJoseph #Mono #TheNotwist – and many more to be announced

A post shared by THE CURE ROBERT SMITH (@thecure.official) on Mar 9, 2018 at 6:46am PST