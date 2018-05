Prince Charles is to walk Meghan Markle own the aisle, the Palace has revealed. The question of who would perform the role was raised after Thomas Markle, the bride's father, pulled out due to a health condition. Kensington Palace announced: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

