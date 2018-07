¿Por qué seguidores de Selena Gómez piden bloqueo de Dolce & Gabbana? (FOTOS)

How dare you refer to my beautiful children as “synthetic”. And shame on you for wagging your judgemental little fingers at IVF – a miracle that has allowed legions of loving people, both straight and gay, to fulfil their dream of having children. Your archaic thinking is out of step with the times, just like your fashions. I shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again. #BoycottDolceGabbana

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 14, 2015 at 10:29pm PDT